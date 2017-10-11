Video

The site for a proposed new super prison needs to be looked at "very carefully" as it lies "in the heart of a community", according to AM David Rees.

Concerns have been raised about land at Baglan, which was chosen by the Ministry of Justice as its preferred option to house 1,600 inmates earlier this year.

However, a covenant on the Welsh Government-owned site said it should only be used for industrial purposes.

Aberavon AM Mr Rees said he planned to speak to First Minister Carwyn Jones about the issue.