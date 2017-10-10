Video
Passenger's disability difficulties using trains
It could be "impossible" for 70% of Wales and Border trains to meet new disability regulations by 2020, a report has warned.
The assembly's petitions committee calls the timescale for meeting the target "extremely daunting".
It follows a petition signed by 97 people, backed by charity Whizz-Kidz, calling for better disabled access.
Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates said all passenger needs would be "fully addressed" in a new rail franchise.
Rail passenger Alex Feeney describes the difficulties he faces using trains.
-
10 Oct 2017
- From the section Wales