Disability difficulties using trains

It could be "impossible" for 70% of Wales and Border trains to meet new disability regulations by 2020, a report has warned.

The assembly's petitions committee calls the timescale for meeting the target "extremely daunting".

It follows a petition signed by 97 people, backed by charity Whizz-Kidz, calling for better disabled access.

Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates said all passenger needs would be "fully addressed" in a new rail franchise.

