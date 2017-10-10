Something will 'have to give' over cuts
Councils cannot protect spending on schools and social care forever if the UK government continues to cut public sector funding, the Welsh Local Government Association has warned.

Its finance spokesman Anthony Hunt said continued cuts meant something would "have to give".

Wales' 22 local authorities will learn on Tuesday how much cash they will get next year from the Welsh Government.

Education and social care accounts for about 55% of authorities' budgets.

