A family had to be winched to safety by helicopter from a steep mountainside in Snowdonia after they got lost while walking.

The two adults and two children, aged five and 11, were walking on Glyder Fawr when they became lost at about 17:30 BST on Sunday.

A mountain rescue search was launched, assisted by police and a UK Coastguard helicopter, and more than three hours was spent looking for them.

The group was eventually found stuck on a steep slope just after 21:00 and airlifted to safety.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "They were all cold and wet having been stuck on the mountain for several hours, but were otherwise unharmed."