'No apology' over helping businesses

Video

Businesses have had grants worth a combined £244m from the Welsh Government since it promised to stop paying handouts in 2010.

At that time, the private sector was told any more funding awarded by the government would have to be repaid.

But it has emerged only about a quarter of the money was ever expected to be repaid and only 2% has actually been paid back.

Opponents asked why ministers strayed so far from the policy.

But Economy Secretary Ken Skates there would be no apology for serving the interests of working people.