Poet's anniversary marked with play

The death of Welsh poet Vernon Watkins is being marked 50 years on with a series of plays and events.

Mr Watkins, who died in 1967, was born in Maesteg, Bridgend county, in 1906 and spent much of his life on Gower.

A short play written by Mr Watkins' wife Gwen, depicting his friendship with Dylan Thomas, will be shown at The Hyst, Swansea.

Here, she talks about how she met her future husband during World War Two, deciphering messages at Bletchley Park.