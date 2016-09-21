Rally calls for more city Welsh schools
Rally calls for more Cardiff Welsh-medium schools

About 50 people were at a rally in Cardiff on Saturday, calling on the city council to increase the number of Welsh-medium schools.

Campaign group - Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg - say another 10 schools are needed in the next five years to help meet a Welsh Government target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Cardiff Council said it was meeting current demand and was committed to ensuring future provision for Welsh speakers.

