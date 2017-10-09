Video

Holyhead's freight traffic has grown hugely in 25 years - and now we are demanding goods faster than ever.

As ferry and haulage operators await the outcome of Brexit as it impacts the border with Ireland, the port is dealing with nearly eight times the number of lorries as when the European single market was set up.

Ian Davies, route manager at Stena Line, said they were looking for "certainty" and solutions with Brexit, ideally borderless ones.

He told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins consumers wanted 24-hour deliveries - but they also needed to understand how the system worked.