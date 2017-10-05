Woman's carers were 'part of her life'

Video

A disabled woman was given just five days' warning that the company providing her care would no longer be able to do so, her family have said.

Abacare provided two hours of care a day over five years to Gwawr Rowlands, from Anglesey, who has Rett syndrome.

The company told her family in an email it had offered to work with the council or other agencies to try and secure replacement care.

But Gwawr's mother, Gwennan Rowlands, said she was shocked and disappointed because her daughter's carers had "become a part of her life".