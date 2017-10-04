Swansea city deal 'not fit for purpose'

Video

A Swansea Bay city deal partner has raised concerns over how the £1.3bn scheme designed to help businesses in the area thrive is progressing and the "substantial" risks involved.

Neath Port Talbot (NPT) council's cabinet has been warned against signing up to the joint committee overseeing the project.

The report to the cabinet said resolution over a number of issues was needed and it raised financial concern.

But the city deal group said it was on track with delivering projects.

Rob Jones, leader of NPT council, said the deal was not "fit for purpose" but Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said he had confidence in the project.