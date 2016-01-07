Uni campus can 'attract global talent'

Cardiff Uni's £300m innovation campus 'can be a beacon'
A new £300m campus can be a beacon to attract worldwide talent to Cardiff, a university professor has said.
Cardiff University's innovation campus aims to develop closer links between academic research and industry.
Major projects include developing a system to remove impurities from water and the technology behind facial recognition software for smartphones.
Prof Graham Hutchings and Prof Diana Huffaker spoke to BBC Wales about how the new centre will help their work.
-
04 Oct 2017
- From the section Wales