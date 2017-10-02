Video
Improving rail service is our focus, says Theresa May
The prime minister has defended her government's decision to scrap plans to electrify the railway between Cardiff and Swansea.
Theresa May said services could be improved without electrifying the whole line, by using trains that can be powered by diesel and electricity.
Mrs May also insisted she was listening to Wales on Brexit and that more money was being invested in the country despite extra funding for Northern Ireland.
She spoke as the Tory conference met.
