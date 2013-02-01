Island trials portable solar panels

Video

Pioneering portable solar power technology is being used on Flat Holm, off the coast of Cardiff, to meet the island's growing electricity needs.

The Rapid Roll system allows flexible solar panels to be unrolled like a carpet from a trailer in two minutes.

It aims to meet demands from increased tourism and environmental and logistical challenges.

The hope is for the technology in future to offer a solution in areas hit by natural disasters like hurricanes.

John Hingley, managing director at Renovagen, based in Milton Keynes, explains how it works.

Aerial footage: Renovagen