A climber from Wales has been killed by a rock fall in Yosemite National Park in California..

Andrew Foster, 32, originally from the Cheltenham area, was trapped while his wife, Lucy, 28, was seriously hurt when rocks fell from El Capitan.

Park ranger Scott Gediman said it was a tragic situation of "wrong place, wrong time" for the Cardiff couple.

Mrs Foster remains in a "critical condition" after being airlifted from the collapse, park officials said.

The Reuters news agency obtained footage of a second rock fall at the site on Thursday, which led to one injured person being airlifted to hospital.