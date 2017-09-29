Heart condition 'not a man's disease'

Video

Almost 200,000 women in Wales are living with heart and circulatory disease, according to figures from the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

About 4,500 women die each year from heart conditions, the charity said.

The BHF said it wants to dispel the myth that it is a "man's disease" and it is investing £5m in research in Wales.

Jovita Jones, 53, had two heart attacks in 2012.

She said she never thought she would have a heart condition as she was active and her general health was good.