'Tragic situation, wrong place and time'

A Welsh climber has been killed by a rockslide in Yosemite National Park in California, an official has said.

Park rangers say Andrew Foster, 32, was trapped alongside his partner, believed to be his wife, when rocks fell from El Capitan, a rock formation above Yosemite Valley.

Park ranger and spokesman Scott Gediman said it was a tragic situation of "wrong place, wrong time".

The woman remains in a "critical condition" after being airlifted from the collapse, park officials said.

It happened shortly before 14:00 local time (21:00 BST) on Wednesday.