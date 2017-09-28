Renewable electricity target 'possible'

Video

It is important for Wales to continue investing in renewable energy, according to the environment secretary.

Lesley Griffiths made comments before Wales' biggest onshore wind farm was officially opened in south Wales on Thursday.

There are 76 turbines at the £365m Pen y Cymoedd site built between Neath and Aberdare.

The Welsh Government wants 70% of electricity to come from renewables by 2030, up from its current rate of 32%.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it was "possible" to reach the target.