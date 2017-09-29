Hillary Clinton's Welsh roots explained

Video

Hillary Clinton is to visit Swansea next month to be awarded an honorary doctorate at the city's university.

The former US secretary of state and 2016 American presidential candidate will be presented with an honorary doctorate by Swansea University.

Ms Clinton, whose great grandparents were from Wales, will receive the award at a ceremony on 14 October.

She has talked many times about her Welsh ancestry.

So what links does she have to the "land of my fathers" (or mothers for that matter)?

BBC Wales' Carl Roberts finds out.