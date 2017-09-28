Survival for rarer cancers 'encouraging'

Video

Cancer experts in Wales say improved survival rates include rarer forms of the disease.

The survival rate for all cancers for people living in Wales is continuing to increase, according to the latest official statistics.

Almost three quarters of patients in Wales with cancer (72.7%) survive for at least a year after diagnosis.

Dr Dyfed Wyn Huws, director of the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, said there was encouraging increase in survival in rarer forms of cancer.