Removing rocks from Llandudno's North Beach and replacing them with sand could cost as much as £13m, according to a Conwy council report.

The rocks were put there in 2014 to strengthen sea defences after bad winter storms.

Llandudno town councillor Ian Turner said the rocks had "destroyed" the resort's image.

Conwy council has previously said it would rather be criticised for a lack of sand than failing to protect homes.