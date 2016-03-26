Video

More than 100,000 people are expected in Cardiff on Sunday for Wales' largest mass participation event.

The Cardiff Half Marathon is a 25,000 sell-out but runners and spectators are warned no trains will run between Newport and Cardiff before 13:00 BST.

Bus replacement services will be in operation and residents are advised many roads around Cardiff city centre will be shut for large parts of Sunday.

Run4Wales chief executive Matt Newman said security would be heightened for the event after the London and Manchester terror attacks.

"We've had a close working relationship with South Wales Police and the security agencies to make sure we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure the event goes off safely,"