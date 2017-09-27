Magi Ann app wins Lottery award

Video
Magi Ann Welsh language reading app wins Lottery award
A Welsh language reading app for children has been honoured at the National Lottery Awards.
The Magi Ann app, which helps non-Welsh speaking parents read with children, won the Best Education Project Award.
It has been downloaded more than 100,000 times and allows parents to tap on a word to find out how to pronounce it, as well as displaying the English translation.
The public vote celebrates Lottery-funded projects.
