'More farmers looking to diversify'

More farmers are looking to diversify into egg production, according to an industry expert.

Wendy Jenkins from CARA Agricultural Consultants said low milk prices and other issues meant farmers were looking for new opportunities.

Her comments came after plans were lodged to build a giant shed to house 32,000 free range chickens in Carmarthenshire.

The unit at Godre Garreg farm near Llangadog will have space to process and pack the eggs.

There have been 79 objections and a 1,300-signature petition against it along with 33 letters of support.