Cancer victim on not putting off GP visit

Video

New cancer statistics for Wales have been released to show we are improving in surviving different types of the disease.

Cath Casey, from Cardiff, was diagnosed with tongue cancer five years ago.

For head and neck cancers like hers, nearly two thirds of women survive five years.

She had suffered painful ulcers for 30 years and did not think a lump was a tumour, so waited before seeing her GP.

Ms Casey lost 80% of her tongue, with surgeons fitting a flap so she could still swallow, while she has therapy to help improve her ability to communicate.