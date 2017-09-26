Rhys Ifans coy over Twin Town sequel

Video

Actor Rhys Ifans has said he would like to see more films made about life in Wales rather than the country just being used as a filming location.

The Twin Town and Notting Hill star said "incredible films and TV shows" were now being made in his homeland.

But he called for revenue to be used to help future generations of filmmakers to tell Welsh stories.

Ifans spoke at an event in Cardiff aimed at inspiring pupils to take up careers in the film industry.