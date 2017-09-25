Man describes Parsons Green Cardiff arrest

Video

A seventh person has been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green Tube bomb attack on 15 September.

The 20-year-old man was arrested in Cardiff at 06:00 BST under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and is now being held at a south London police station.

Last week Ahmed Hassan, 18, of Sunbury, Surrey, was remanded in custody charged with attempted murder.

A bomb partially exploded on a train at the Tube station in south-west London during rush hour, injuring 30 people.

Joseph Case described the moment he saw the arrest in Roath.