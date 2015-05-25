Video

World land speed records will be attempted on a Carmarthenshire beach this weekend.

Custom-built vehicles and powerful motorbikes will attempt world and European best times at Pendine Sands, on Carmarthen Bay's shore.

Pendine became synonymous with land speed attempts since Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the record in the legendary Blue Bird in the 1920s.

Welshman JG Parry-Thomas died trying to break the record at Pendine in 1927.