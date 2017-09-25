Video
'Pressure coming from all angles' led to anxiety
A teenager who suffered mental health problems while at school has said there was "pressure from all angles" which affected her.
Naomi Lea, 19, was speaking ahead of a £1.4m trial launch, where NHS staff will offer specialist help in schools to those showing early signs of anxiety, depression or self harm.
The two-year Welsh Government trial will take place across north east, south east Wales and Ceredigion.
