'Pressure coming from all angles'
'Pressure coming from all angles' led to anxiety

A teenager who suffered mental health problems while at school has said there was "pressure from all angles" which affected her.

Naomi Lea, 19, was speaking ahead of a £1.4m trial launch, where NHS staff will offer specialist help in schools to those showing early signs of anxiety, depression or self harm.

The two-year Welsh Government trial will take place across north east, south east Wales and Ceredigion.

