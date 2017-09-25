Social media 'exacerbates' problems

Video

Social media is distorting children's grasp of reality and impacting on their mental health, a support teacher has said.

It is one of the issues schools face as they try to spot early signs of problems among pupils.

A £1.4m trial has been launched where NHS staff will offer specialist help in schools to those showing early signs of anxiety, depression or self harm.

The two-year Welsh Government trial will take place across north east, south east Wales and Ceredigion.

Carol Phillips, student support officer at Crickhowell High School in Powys highlighted the role social media has played.