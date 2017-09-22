Video

A family from south Wales has said they are "in limbo" because the men accused of killing their son in South Africa are still to go on trial three-and-a-half years after his death.

Jeremy Brooke, 32, was shot during an armed robbery and five men were arrested.

His mother, Marian Brooke-Morris, from North Cornelly, Bridgend county, wants the Foreign Office to intervene.

It said it would contact the family to see how it could help.