Video

Poem called The Sinai Desert: A Curse, written by Captain John More, 6th Battalion Royal Welsh Fusiliers, while serving overseas in 1917.

It is read by former fusilier Dai Hood and it forms part of an exhibition at Wrexham Museum which commemorates Welsh soldiers' efforts in Egypt and Palestine during WW1.

Image courtesy of the Royal Welch Fusiliers Regimental Museum and Wrexham Museum.