'How a rugby club saved my life'

Video

Washing your hands 60 times a day with hot water or having to "drink" crisps from a cup may seem like irrational behaviours to most people.

But for Ben Jeffreys, 28, these actions were part of his daily routine as obsessive compulsive disorder drove him to the brink of suicide.

Things came to a head in 2013, with his wife seriously ill and dad suffering a stroke, he collapsed with exhaustion.

After a 10-year OCD battle, he explains how Pontypool Rugby Club saved his life.