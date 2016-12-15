'I felt like I'd failed' asylum seeker

Video

An asylum seeker found dead in Swansea was left destitute and vulnerable after his application to stay in Wales was rejected, say his friends.

They are now calling for more help to those in a similar situation to the Ethiopian man, who was known as Eyob.

A vigil was held at Swansea Marina on Monday, after his body was recovered from the water four days earlier.

His death remains under investigation, but South Wales Police has said there are no suspicious circumstances.

Charity worker Rachel Matthews tried to get mental health support for Eyob, and said she felt like she had failed him.