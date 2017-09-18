what does the future hold for health?

Video

Twenty years on from devolution, health experts have been asked what changes need to take place if the Welsh NHS is to be able to cope in the future.

Dr Jane Fenton-May, from the Welsh Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, Helen Howson, director of the Bevan Commission health think tank, Dr David Bailey, chairman of British Medical Association Wales, and Prof Ceri Richards, head of the College of Human and Health Sciences at Swansea University, gave their views.