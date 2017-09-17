Video

Wales is still poorer than the rest of the UK and has an inferior education and health system despite having its own government, said the man known as the architect of devolution.

Former Welsh Secretary of State Ron Davies, who led the campaign for devolution 20 years ago, said the Welsh Assembly has not delivered change.

"It has established now but it must get down to asking itself some very, very difficult questions," he said.

Mr Davies told BBC Sunday Politics Wales presenter Arwyn Jones "there are key areas of public services in Wales that are not functioning as they should."