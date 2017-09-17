Video
Young people encouraged to find 'coping strategies'
Children as young as six have been recorded as self-harming in Welsh schools, a Freedom of Information request by BBC Wales has found.
One council said self-harm referrals to social services by their schools had risen six-fold in three years.
Wales is the only UK country where schools have a legal requirement to make counselling available for children older than year six.
Hollie Thomas, the Barnardos Cymru co-ordinator of Cardiff and Vale schools-based counselling service, tries to find "coping strategies" for young people that self-harm.
