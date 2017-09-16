'A very well-loved home'

Video

A march has taken place protesting the proposed closure of a care home in Aberystwyth.

About 200 people took to the streets on Saturday to voice their opposition to the move.

Ceredigion council is consulting on closing Bodlondeb in Penparcau, with the loss of 33 jobs.

But unions have said there is no plan in place for care provision if the home shuts, and residents could have to move long distances.

A consultation is running until 25 September and the council has said Bodlondeb would need significant investment to continue.

It said it was operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year.

George Holloway, of the Save Bodlondeb group, said he feared for other services if Bodlondeb is lost.