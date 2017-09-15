15th Century church windows restored

Video

Five stained glass window panels have gone on display at a church in Conwy county after being restored.

Fragments of the windows, which date to the 15th Century, were found wrapped in blankets under the pulpit at St Cystennin's Church near Mochdre.

They were sent to Llandudno Museum for safe-keeping but have been restored following fundraising and a Heritage Lottery grant.

Heritage consultant Lee Bilson explains their significance.