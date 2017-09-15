Mother 'wrote will' before complex birth

Video

A Gwynedd mother has said there is a lack of awareness surrounding a life-threatening pregnancy complication.

Ceri Bostock, who lives near Penygroes, had placenta accreta during her pregnancy with her third child, Shari Fflur, born four months ago.

It affects about one in every 6,000 pregnancies, when all or part of the placenta attaches to the muscular layer of the uterine wall.

Because of the risks involved, Ms Bostock wrote a will and letters to her loved ones while in hospital for four weeks before the birth.

And she was surrounded by more than 20 medics during Shari's birth.

Women who have previously had a caesarean section have a higher risk of developing placenta accreta, according to the NHS and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Shari was born healthy - but Ms Bostock told S4C's Newyddion 9 programme she and her partner, Dyfed Thomas, struggled to enjoy the pregnancy and found it traumatic.