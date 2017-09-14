'A pain you can never get away from'

Video

A leading clinician has criticised what he calls a lack of "robust" action in Wales over the use of vaginal mesh.

Dr Wael Agur, who has advised the English and Scottish governments, supports calls to ban mesh for vaginal prolapse.

Following reviews, Scotland and England now do not routinely recommend it for such surgery.

Jemima Williams from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, tells of her pain following the procedure.