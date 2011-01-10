Woollen mils could 'fall by wayside'

Video

Welsh woollen mills' "days are numbered" unless there is radical change in the industry, a Carmarthenshire mill owner has warned.

Mike Tolputt, 85, said he was concerned the next generation lacked the skills and financial means to take over when ageing mill owners retire.

He owns one of the country's eight remaining mills, Elvet in Cynwyl Elfed. There were 217 woollen mills in Wales in 1926.

But other mill owners reported a "Welsh textile revival" and plans for weaver apprenticeships are under way.