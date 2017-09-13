Calmer weather ahead after Storm Aileen

Video

About 60,000 properties in Wales had a power cut overnight after heavy rain and winds of up to 75mph.

Storm Aileen moved in on Tuesday and the Met Office said gusts of 74mph hit Mumbles Head, near Swansea.

Western Power Distribution said all areas from Pembrokeshire to Monmouthshire were affected but power had since been restored.

Some trees were brought down during the storm and the M48 Severn Bridge was shut for a time because of the winds.