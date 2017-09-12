Watkins case 'lessons learned'

Video

The man who will become the new chief constable of South Wales Police said lessons have been learned from the Ian Watkins paedophile case.

The former Lostprophets frontman was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for child sex offences.

It later emerged that police had failed to act on information which could have brought him to justice sooner.

Deputy chief constable Matt Jukes told BBC Wales he was now "really confident" that victims and witnesses will be listened to.