Menai Bridge couple create Welsh-language singing toy

The "first Welsh singing toy" has proved a success, with 1,000 sold before it has even hit the shops.

Awena and Baron Walkden from Menai Bridge, Anglesey, came up with the idea as there were no toys for children who spoke or were learning Welsh.

Y Seren Swynol - or The Magical Star - sings five Welsh nursery rhymes and has already been sold to people in Vietnam, Australia and the USA.

The couple set up a company, Si-lwli Cymru, and are working on other toys.