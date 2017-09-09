Ex-user describes 'shaking with fear' over heroin fix

Video

The proportion of deaths in Wales connected to opiates - such as heroin - was 50% higher than in England last year, officials figures have shown.

The number of deaths where opiates were mentioned on the death certificate per 100,000 population was 5.08 in Wales in 2016, versus 3.38 in England.

Drugs charities said support was available for users but not enough addicts were engaging with services.

The Welsh Government said tackling the issue was a priority.

Gareth Joseph, who is a recovering addict, describes how heroin can take over your life.