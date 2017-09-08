'Who cares for the carer?' asks punched emergency worker

Video

The number of warnings for ambulance crews about people who could be violent or pose a risk has increased nearly ninefold in 18 months.

The Welsh Ambulance Service had 434 people or addresses listed as potentially violent or a risk to crew safety in July, up from 50 in January 2016.

It may mean a request for police support if a 999 call is made for an ambulance crew at a specific address.

Emergency medical technician Dean Caldwell, who was punched by a patient, said incidents do give him a "knock back".

But he said: "Who cares for the carer? We still jump in the ambulance."