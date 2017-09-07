Video
Witness recounts Caernarfon Airport fatal plane crash
An investigation into the fatal plane crash at a north Wales airport is under way.
A pilot was killed when the light aircraft hit the runway at Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday and burst into flames.
North Wales Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch are involved in the investigation.
Witness Mark Hancock described seeing a "fireball" after the plane struck the runway while trying to land.
- Footage courtesy Gwyneth Bellis
07 Sep 2017
