'High value' towbar jobs needed in Wales, says Skates

A Flintshire towbar maker has been offered Welsh Government help to bring in consultants in a bid to save 94 jobs.

Witter Towbars said in August it plans to stop manufacturing on the Deeside Industrial Estate from December.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates met managers and union leaders at the site on Wednesday to discuss ways to secure the plant's future.

He said he wanted to see the "high value" jobs kept on Deeside.