Residents in Neath get sinking feeling after sinkhole appears

A sinkhole has appeared on a Neath street raising safety fears more may appear due to the old mine workings in the area.

Part of Beechwood Avenue in Cimla was closed and mines investigators are expected to investigate.

Councillor John Warman called it "disturbing", saying three sinkholes - collapses to the surface of the road - had appeared in the area in the past.

He said the area is "littered with old mines workings".