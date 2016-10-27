Video
BikePark Wales boosts business in Merthyr Tydfil
Should economic policy in Wales be more community focused?
A Cardiff University study claims that the race for jobs, new investments and big building projects can increase inequalities.
BikePark Wales tries to boost the Merthyr economy from suppliers to other tourism businesses.
Director Martin Astley explains that beyond the 48 jobs it has created, there are other benefits in the area.
Footage courtesy of BikePark Wales
